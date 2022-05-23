Memorial Day Weekend will be upon us this week, and it’s not only the unofficial kickoff to summer, but also the kickoff to the summer travel season.
Even though fuel prices are much higher than a year, ago, AAA predicts 39.2 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home this Memorial Day weekend. This is an increase of 8.3% over 2021, bringing travel volumes almost in line with those in 2017.
Added to that will be the unfortunate, but inevitable, tide of drunk driving incidents as some summer revelers overindulge and make the poor decision to get behind the wheel. As such, Enid Police Department and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol are joining a nationwide Click It or Ticket campaign this weekend to continue through the following week.
EPD will have officers out day and night enforcing seat belt and child restraint seat laws. They will also be enforcing speed limits and will be on the lookout for drunk drivers.
This is a good time to remind residents that they should take their driving responsibilities seriously. It is important to wear seat belts, and it is important to make sure child passengers are appropriately restrained.
In 2020, 54.8% of all vehicle fatality victims were not using safety belts or child restraint devices. Among the 24,874 people injured in crashes in Oklahoma in 2020, 2,106 were not restrained.
Buckling up helps keep you safe and secure inside your vehicle, whereas not buckling up can result in being totally ejected from the vehicle in a crash, which almost always is deadly.
Air bags are not enough. The force of an air bag can seriously injure or even kill you if you’re not buckled up
Law enforcement officers are serious about compliance. The citation for drivers and passengers not wearing a seat belt is $20. Having an unrestrained or improperly restrained child can result in a $115 citation.
None of us want any tragedies this weekend. We all need to do our part to start summer off the right way by driving responsibly and wearing seat belts.
