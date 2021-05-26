The Memorial Day weekend is upon us, and many of us are probably enjoying some time with friends or family and appreciating the prospects of a long weekend and no work on Monday. But, Memorial Day is so much more than a day off from work – it is a day to remember the sacrifices made by our heroes to secure our freedoms.
At some point during this weekend, we hope everyone takes a few minutes to pause and think about what Memorial Day really means. This is the time that we commemorate and honor sacrifices made generations ago and are still being made today – the men and women who died in active service of the military.
Across the world, American men and women have fought – and died – during major wars, such as World War I and World War II and Vietnam. They died in Korea and Afghanistan. They also died on our own nation’s hallowed ground during the Civil War more than 156 years ago when the tradition began to honor the sacrifices made during war.
Here in Enid, several activities are taking place this weekend for Enid residents and others to show their respect and honor these sacrifices. Events are open to the public.
Today, a 5K run will take place at Woodring Regional Airport. Called the Red Dirt Run of Honor, participants run in honor of military members past and present, the fallen of Oklahoma and military members whose names are engraved on the Vietnam Memorial Wall.
On Sunday, motorcyclists will participate in the Red Dirt Ride to the Wall to honor and remember the fallen of Vietnam. Rolling Thunder and Carry the Flame will start at 1 p.m. Riders will stage at a local business parking lot at 1725 N. Van Buren and will ride over the new Veterans Bridge and proceed to the Woodring Wall of Honor and Veterans Park.
A Celebrate Freedom at the Wall event will be 2-10 p.m. at the airport. The event includes an honor ceremony, food trucks, blessing of the bikes and a car and motorcycle show.
On Monday, Memorial Day, a ceremony at 10 a.m. at the Woodring Wall of Honor will honor the fallen of Oklahoma and Vance Air Force Base.
And, when you see the American flags displayed on the Veterans Bridge, the Rotary Field of Honor and at the local cemeteries, take a moment and think about how much it means to those who once served and who still serve in the military that we remember and show respect for those who lost their lives in our country’s service.
We have not forgotten them. We will never forget them.
