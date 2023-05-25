There’s nothing like living in a military town when military and veteran remembrance holidays take place.
Enid does a great job of showing appreciation to the military members and patriotism on Veterans Day, Memorial Day and Independence Day.
Memorial Day weekend activities begin today with opening ceremonies of the NJCAA Division II World Series and also with flags being displayed by Enid Rotary Club and on Veterans Bridge by AMBUCS.
Woodring Wall of Honor and museum will be the hub of activity this weekend as several events are planned. On Saturday morning, the first Medal of Honor ride will begin to honor three recipients from Northwest Oklahoma.
The ride will start at the gravesite of Union Navy Civil War Medal of Honor recipient Robert M. Blair located in Enid Cemetery, then to Aline Cemetery to honor Army veteran Harold Kiner and then to Waukomis Cemetery to honor Lt. Col. Leon R. Vance.
On Monday, Memorial Day, fallen soldiers will be honored along with a deputy sheriff killed in the line of duty.
Retired Army Maj. Gen. Douglas Dollar will be keynote speaker, along with Col. Matthew Astroth, vice wing commander at Vance Air Force Base. They will dedicate the new additions to the living wall and the Woodring historical mural.
Former Enid Mayor George Pankonin will emcee the event and current Mayor David Mason will provide the welcome. A free meal will follow the festivities.
It also is the 90th anniversary of the rededication of Enid Woodring Regional Airport.
State Sen. Roland Pederson will dedicate a bridge at Interstate 35 and Oklahoma 15 near Billings to Henry Bellmon and George Bellmon.
Local groups will be placing American flags at gravesites of veterans during the Memorial Day weekend.
Memorial Day is a day to remember the ultimate sacrifice given by our soldiers so we all may enjoy freedom and liberty. We hope everyone takes a bit of time during this weekend to pause and give thanks to those soldiers and their families for their sacrifices.
