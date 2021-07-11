Thumbs up
Innovation pays off! Congratulations to Enid’s Groendyke Transport for being named the July 2020 Commercial Carriers Journal Innovator for their work to reduce rear-end collisions.
The company created a pulsating amber brake light for their trailers, and 30 months of testing showed a 33.7 percent decrease in rear-end accidents. The company’s goal was to increase the visibility of their tractor trailers. The pulsating light effectively eliminated rear-end accidents at railroad crossings during the testing time period.
We appreciate Groendyke’s commitment to safety for their drivers and for others on the road and thank them for a job well done.
Thumbs upKudos to the investors of the Enid Outlaws professional basketball team, which has provided our community with good basketball and a lot of fun this summer. The Enid Outlaws mission is to provide fun, affordable family entertainment for the citizens of Enid and Northwest Oklahoma while promoting community service, leadership, ethics, integrity, discipline and a multitude of other positive character traits.
The organization certainly has met their mission, and they’ve been visible and active in the community. They’ve had a great season, and we appreciate the added entertainment and sportsmanship they’ve provided.
Thumbs upCongratulations to Lee “Skip” Whitmer and Roy Clymer, two longtime referees who are receiving Hall of Fame honors after distinguished officiating tenures.
Whitmer officiated in six state championship games during his career. Clymer began his officiating career at YMCA games nearly 50 years ago. Since then, he’s had the opportunity to cover national championships, a pro bowl, the Final Four and more. They are an inspiration to all those weekend warriors who take a role in officiating sports. Being a referee is often a thankless job, but it’s an important job to young athletes who are learning about sportsmanship and accountability.
Being a referee is a true gift to the athletes and to the communities, and they both certain deserve the recognition.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.