Want to help your fellow man? RSVP of Enid has the perfect job for you.
RSVP operates the Mobile Meals program here and needs people to deliver those meals to homebound senior citizens who are unable to get out and get food.
With school starting up, many teachers who have been helping now won’t be able to continue because of school obligations. That makes the need for more volunteers critical.
RSVP delivers about 600 meals each week and needs around 55 volunteers for deliveries.
“These volunteers play a vital role, ensuring homebound seniors have a warm and nutritious meal and the ever-important regular social interaction,” Candace Solorio, marketing director for RSVP, said. “Nearly a third of those living alone spend almost all their time alone. For many, the Mobile Meals volunteer is the only human contact they have all day.”
There is a need for 10 volunteers to deliver a route once a week, as well as volunteers who would like to fill in when needed.
Volunteers pick up meals at Integris Bass Baptist Health Center, 600 S. Monroe, at 11 a.m. and deliver meals along a predetermined route to seniors in the area. RSVP will work with volunteers to set up a schedule that works for each volunteer, which could be once a week, twice a week, once a month or as a fill-in driver. Those wishing to volunteer can get a preferred schedule set up when speaking to those at the RSVP office, located at 602 S. Van Buren.
The time commitment for delivering meals is designed to fit within a lunch break, or about an hour. Those wishing to volunteer can sign up by filling out a volunteer application at rsvpenid.org/get_involved or stopping by the RSVP office.
For more information about RSVP Enid, go to rsvpenid.org, email enidrsvp@sbcglobal.net or call (580) 233-5914.
The time commitment isn’t a lot, but the rewards you can get for helping others are immense.
Given Enid’s willingness to help others, we expect volunteers to step right up.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.