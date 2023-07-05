The news for pregnant women in the United States – and particularly in Oklahoma – is not good.
A study from the University of Washington released just this week shows maternal mortality rates more than doubled in some states between 1999 and 2019 with a sharp increase for some racial and ethnic groups. The national average in maternal deaths also rose. Researchers are saying this is the first study to provide such maternal mortality calculations for every state.
According a CDC report issued in May, Oklahoma persistently ranks among the states with the worst rates of maternal deaths in the U.S. Oklahoma’s maternal mortality rate was 47.5 maternal deaths per 100,000 live births. This is above the national average of 33 maternal deaths per 100,000 live births and above the Healthy People 2030 target goal of 15.7.
The U.S. maternal mortality rate increased nearly 40 percent in 2021 and was the highest for Black women.
Recent statistics show Oklahoma’s maternal mortality rate is on par with Florida, Texas, South Carolina and Arizona. The worst states are Mississippi, Louisiana, Georgia and Alabama.
California has the best maternal mortality rate at 9.7 maternal deaths per 100,000 live births.
According to information from the Oklahoma State Department of Health, maternal mortality is viewed as an indicator of the overall effectiveness of the obstetrical and the general health care systems. Through appropriate interventions, prevention of risks, and reduction of racial disparities, these mortality rates can be dramatically decreased.
Studies also show there has to be more focus on women’s health before, during, at the time of pregnancy and after delivery. One of the primary risks during pregnancy is vascular risks, and more needs to be done to determine why that is occurring in certain demographics and population areas.
The March of Dimes organization tracks infant and maternal vulnerability, and there are some positive policies in place to try to address this serious issue. Oklahoma has expanded Medicaid to allow women greater access to preventative care during pregnancy, and the state allows for Medicaid reimbursement at 90% and above for certified nurse midwives.
The state has a Maternal Mortality Review Committee to understand and address causes of maternal deaths, and has a Perinatal Quality Collaborative to identify and improve quality care issues in maternal and infant health care
However, the state has not taken action to extend coverage for women beyond 60 days postpartum and it has not allowed for passage of Medicaid coverage for doula care.
Particularly post the overturning of Roe v. Wade and with Oklahoma’s strong restrictions on abortions, our lawmakers have to be more focused on creating better strategies and policies to decrease pregnancy-related mortality. This will serve not only to improve the health of women and children, but will provide overwhelming benefits for all Oklahomans.
