Mask mandates are starting to end nationwide, and our country is slowly emerging from 15 months of various lockdowns and restrictions. This is certainly good news, and it should continue as long as people continue to get the COVID vaccine.
However, it’s time to understand that masks are probably not forever behind us. Now that the United States has been touched by a pandemic, mask wearing may become more prominent than it previously was in our country.
Many of us are used to seeing on TV citizens of other countries with large populations wearing masks as they went about their daily business. Sometimes the masks were worn for disease, other times they were worn for pollution. However, in our country, mask wearing has not been a prominent practice for either reason.
After this pandemic experience, many people may continue to wear masks. Many businesses may continue to require mask wearing, at least in the near future.
Respect their decisions.
For many, mask mandates were perceived as government overreach. However, as the mandates roll off, those who were so against mask wearing need to heed their own mantra that mask wearing should be a “personal decision.” Unfortunately, we’ve seen instances popping up where someone wearing a mask is ridiculed, berated or even attacked.
People who wear masks or businesses that choose to require a mask for a while longer are not making a political statement. They are doing what they believe is best for their own safety or safety of their employees. If a business chooses to continue to require a mask, respect that choice. If an individual wears a mask in the grocery store or in a crowd, keep your opinion to yourself and go about your business.
The pandemic has changed us, for sure. However, it shouldn’t change our ability to be graceful and respectful.
