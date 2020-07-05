Thumbs up to a collaboration between United Way of Enid & Northwest Oklahoma and Community Development Support Association that brought 22,500 masks to Enid recently to support regional day care centers and nonprofits.
United Way of Enid & Northwest Oklahoma CEO and Executive Director Dan Schiedel ordered the masks through a community support program offered by Oklahoma Department of Commerce. Masks were packaged in individual plastic bags and are to go to child care facilities in 15 counties to protect them and their workers.
Schiedel said 5,000 masks are going to day care centers, another 2,500 have been provided to Enid Public Schools, about 2,000 are earmarked for the Marshallese community in Enid, and the remainder will help food pantries and nonprofit assistance agencies in the region.
Cheri Ezzell, CDSA executive director, said she’d just placed an order recently to buy masks for day care facilities. She said having United Way order the large shipment means that money will be available to support other projects in the community.
Thank you to all involved!
More thumbs up to Enid High School Air Force Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps instructor, retired Air Force Tech Sgt. Michael Nelson, for being named an Outstanding Instructor for the 2019-20 school year.
Nelson is one of 16 AFJROTC instructors to receive the accolade and the only instructor to receive the honor in Oklahoma, competing against 120 educators in the region. Headquarters for AFJROTC announced the winners on Facebook, saying the instructors recognized “represent the best of the best.”
“We are very proud of how far our EHS AFJROTC program has come in the last few years. Furthermore, we know that a lot of our success is due to our two fantastic instructors, Col. Lance Murray and Sgt. Michael Nelson,” said Dudley Darrow, outgoing EHS principal. “We could not be prouder of Mr. Nelson for earning this accolade, and we look forward to seeing him continue to contribute to our EHS AFJROTC’s future growth & success.”
Nelson has been with EHS since March 2017 and has served as the aerospace science instructor at EHS with the AFJROTC since January 2018. He also was named EHS volleyball head coach in February. He has been instrumental in establishing a growing ROTC program at EHS.
Congrats!
Last, but not least, thumbs up to Enid Parks and Recreation for installing more free duck feeders in Meadowlake and Government Springs parks.
Enid Parks and Recreation supervisor Cory Buller said the feeders were installed toward the end of 2019 to protect the park ecosystems.
The parks and recreation maintenance crew goes around the parks daily to check on the feeders. The feeders usually are refilled every other day, although Buller said with the popularity of the feeders increasing, they might start being refilled every day.
Feeders are made out of old poles with gumball-style machines mounted to the top. Some vandalism issues occurred early on, so metal cages also were installed around the machines.
We’re glad to see that additional feeders will be installed at both Meadowlake and Government Springs.
