February 21, 1923 - July 3, 2020 Graveside services for Annette Marie Goucher, 97, will be at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday July 7, 2020, at Calvary Cemetery, officiated by Rev. Ed Menasco. Arrangements are by Cordry-Gritz Funeral Home. Annette was born at Marshall on February 21, 1923, to Rudolf F. an…