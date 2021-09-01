The issue of mask mandates and bans in Oklahoma has really put Oklahoma school districts between a rock and a hard place.
Districts have the responsibility to abide by the law, which in this case bans them from requiring students and teachers to wear masks at school. But, they also have the responsibility to do what is necessary to keep their students safe, which the CDC says masks help do for the spread of COVID.
We were all hoping masks wouldn’t be an issue this school year, and we actually could forget about the Legislature’s unwise move to ban school districts from mandating them in the future. Vaccine deployment went very well in the early stages, and Oklahoma was one of the most productive states in the beginning in getting residents vaccinated. The pandemic almost immediately waned for several weeks, and we had about a half of summer thinking things would be more normal for the school year.
But, the more infectious delta variant and the fact that about half the adult population still is hesitant or downright refusing to get the vaccine has made this an issue all over again. Only this time, it’s younger adults and children whose lives are mostly on the line because they have the highest rates of not being vaccinated.
What has happened to common sense in our state and in our country? If an intruder were to walk into a school and start attacking vulnerable students and staff, most parents would be demanding accountability of the school district in putting in protective measures to keep the staff and kids safe. Would we really say, well it’s those students’ parents’ personal responsibility to make sure they don’t get hurt?
Of course not. That’s what is so frustrating. In most instances, parents and the rest of us do trust local school districts and local school board members we elect to make the right decisions to keep our students safe. School districts should absolutely have the capacity to make these decisions.
We need our students in school this year. We need to do what we can to make it safe for them, including allowing school districts to make mask decisions based on CDC guidelines as well as what makes best sense for their districts.
The mask ban by Florida’s governor has been rebuked in the courts, and Gov. Kevin Stitt and the Legislature face a similar challenge here. In the interest of student safety and local school district autonomy, the mask ban in Oklahoma should be revoked and the decision be put back in the hands of school district officials.
