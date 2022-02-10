It’s no secret that the medical marijuana industry has caused a bit of chaos in Oklahoma, and it appears the Legislature is working on a number of bills to try to remedy many of the concerns.
The medical marijuana industry has boomed since voters approved its legalization. There are more than 12,000 marijuana-related businesses in the state and about one in 10 people have a medical marijuana license.
The start-up costs to get in the business are low, and the regulations have been pretty lax, which is why many bills are before the Oklahoma Legislature this session. A few are worthy of discussion and consideration.
Since its inception, Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority was placed under Oklahoma State Department of Health, and has been overwhelmed in its oversight role. There have been several directors, and the current director seems to have finally gotten a better handle on enforcement and licenses.
However, state Rep. Jon Echols, R-Oklahoma City, has proposed that the OMMA should become its own independent state agency.
We think this type of proposal has merit. Echols’ bill would keep in place current personnel and leadership and create an OMMA authority board of nine members appointed by the governor and House and Senate leadership. The board would be the stand-alone rulemaking body for the state’s medical marijuana market.
Another proposal would authorize county sheriffs and deputies to have enforcement capability in the marijuana market. It would authorize county sheriffs and deputies to work for OMMA. Funding would be provided to OMMA to keep full-time officers and would increase the authority’s enforcement capacity.
A bill that might have a harder time passing is a proposal that would change the rules of ownership structure for marijuana businesses. Current law allows an out-of-state resident to make up 25% of the ownership group.
There have been many concerns that this law allows illegal operations in the state run by foreign enterprises. The proposal would outlaw out-of-state ownership.
The concern with outlawing out-of-state ownership is that it may inhibit growth opportunities that actually would benefit the state in the long run.
We’re pleased to see some thought being put into how to better regulate and be more efficient with this booming industry. Oklahomans want a well-run, efficient medical marijuana industry that is fairly regulated and that protects the interests of legal growers and operators.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.