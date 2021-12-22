With Joe Manchin’s recent declaration that he will not vote for President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better $2 trillion behemoth, the Democrats are experiencing their own John McCain moment.
Remember in 2017 when McCain, a centrist Republican, administered the fatal blow to President Donald Trump’s and his own party’s effort to repeal the health care law enacted under President Barack Obama? That “no” vote spurred two other GOP senators to also vote against the repeal.
McCain was vilified by several members of his party as well as Trump. And now, Manchin is being vilified by his party, particularly the extreme left-wing.
Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., who chairs the Congressional Progressive Caucus, wrote in a statement: “Today, Senator Manchin has betrayed his commitment not only to the President and Democrats in Congress but most importantly, to the American people.”
Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., on MSNBC said, “We all knew that Sen. Manchin couldn’t be trusted.”
“The excuses that he just made, I think, are complete (expletive). It is really disheartening to hear him say that he has been trying to get there for the people of West Virginia because that’s a complete lie,” Omar added.
What Manchin did was demonstrate that there still is some wisdom being exercised in Washington, D.C. He also has been clear about his concerns and has been consistent in calls to “pause” to evaluate the growing threat of inflation and has been equally consistent in seeking a bill free of budget gimmicks.
The bill has some good things in it that are worth discussing on their own values, including funding to help millions of families with children through an extended child tax credit and bolstering child care aid. All these things need to be addressed on their own merits.
Additionally, the Biden administration’s proclivity to making sweeping claims — such as the illogical argument that trillions more in government spending will somehow reduce inflation — just don’t make sense.
Manchin’s announcement likely delays this bill into the new year, which wasn’t wholly unexpected anyway. However, Democrats need to keep in mind that the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office analyzed that if many of the bill’s temporary spending boosts and tax cuts were made permanent, it would add $3 trillion to the price tag and would add around $200 billion to federal deficits over the coming decade.
That likely won’t be a popular argument for passage in the 2022 mid-term election year.
