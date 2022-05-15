Thumbs up
Thumbs up to newly promoted Sgt. Nicole Binckley, who recently became Enid Police Department’s first female police supervisor.
She has been with EPD since June 2016.
She worked on the Patrol Division’s B Shift after completing her department training phases, then transferred to the Detective Division as an adult crimes detective.
After a little more than a year and a half, Binckley returned to the Patrol Division’s B Shift as a field training officer.
In January 2022, Binckley transferred to C Shift, where she worked until her promotion.
Congratulations to Sgt. Binckley. This is a tremendous achievement for her and for Enid Police Department.
Thumbs upThumbs up to the generosity of Park Avenue Thrift.
The nonprofit organization and downtown Enid thrift store recently announced it is awarding a total of $200,832.31 in grants to 20 local organizations to use for projects.
The recipients are 4RKids, Atelier, Bennie’s Barn, Emerson Middle School, Public Library of Enid and Garfield County, Enid Street Outreach Services, Enid SPCA, Enid Symphony Orchestra, FLY Film Festival, FURever Friends, Garfield County Master Gardeners, Hedges Regional Speech and Hearing Center, Leonardo’s Children’s Museum, Loaves & Fishes of Northwest Oklahoma, Main Street Enid, Monroe Elementary School, Railroad Museum of Oklahoma, RSVP Enid, Youth and Family Services of North Central Oklahoma, and YWCA Enid.
Some of the projects being funded by Park Avenue’s grants include 50 loaves of bread each week for one year for Loaves & Fishes and a new commercial dishwasher for Enid SPCA.
Park Avenue employees also selected Bennie’s Barn as recipient of an additional $2,500 to spend as needed.
Last year, Park Avenue surpassed $3 million in donations given since opening in 2007, after hitting $1 million in 2013 and $2 million in 2016.
Thumbs upThumbs up to Enid native Peter C. Dillingham, whose appointment to the State Board of Career and Technology Education recently was approved by the unanimously by the Oklahoma Senate.
Dillingham is owner, manager and board chairman of No Man’s Land Food, the fastest growing beef jerky company in the nation. He has spent the majority of his career in the foodservice industry, previously serving as the vice president of business development and sales operations for Advance-Pierre Holdings and chief operating officer of Advance Food Co.
His experience will be an asset to the CareerTech board, which is comprised of 10 members and has administrative, supervisory and instructional responsibility for the state’s vocational training programs and area technology center schools.
Dillingham will fill the remaining term of Jimmy Stallings, who resigned. The term will expire on April 1, 2024.
