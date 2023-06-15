People are what make Enid a great community.
And, some of those people were honored for their contributions to our city Tuesday night at the annual Greater Enid Chamber of Commerce banquet.
Each person recognized has worked tirelessly to help Enid grow and improve.
Those individuals honored Tuesday were:
• Citizen of the Year, former mayor George Pankonin.
His term as mayor has seen some major improvements throughout the city, including business expansions, new businesses coming here, as well as improvements at Enid Woodring Regional Airport and work on the Kaw Lake pipeline project.
• Volunteer of the Year, Ron Janzen.
Janzen coached youth football and basketball, starting in 1973, and was involved with the Enid Joint Recreational Triad for 48 years. He’s helped deliver meals for Enid Mobile Meals for more than 50 years. He served three terms on Enid City Commission and has been a longtime member of Enid Parks and Recreation Board. He also serves on the Public Arts Commission of Enid, and has worked with Keep Enid Beautiful on numerous projects.
• Ambassador of the Year, Mandy Choat.
Chamber Ambassadors play a vital role in member communication and retention, volunteering their time to advocate for the chamber. The Ambassador of the Year award is chosen by Chamber Ambassadors.
• Lifetime Achievement Award, the late Tim Traynor.
Traynor was born in Enid in 1943 and graduated from Enid High School in 1961 and graduated from OU in 1961. He served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam, reaching the rank of captain, and was awarded the Bronze Star for his service, which is bestowed for heroic deeds during combat.
He practiced law in Enid for more than 50 years, and served in many nonprofit and nonprofit capacities during his lifetime.
Brad Traynor, his son, accepted the award on his late father’s behalf.
• Business Person of the Year, Lafe Coldwater, owner and operator of Enid Axe.
He has been an advocate for Enid businesses, and has partnered with local craftsmen, artists and suppliers to create a safe and fun atmosphere that has become more than axe throwing. He has partnered with Kristi’s Kitchen and Sombria Chocolate, two local businesses that are housed at Enid Axe. He also has partnered with local entrepreneurs to sell items such as freeze dried candy, custom pillows, custom art, local craft beer and more.
• Civic Improvement Award, Kelly and Ty Tompkins and Tox Murillo.
Kelly and Ty Tompkins, of Hive Appeal, and Murillo, have been instrumental in the creation of murals painted throughout Enid.
Kelly Tompkins served as director of Main Street Enid for many years, and commissioned one of the first murals, the butterfly mural on Grand Avenue near David Allen Memorial Ballpark. Ty Tompkins served as a volunteer for many projects, and through their creativity started Hive Appeal, with the goal of making areas of Enid more appealing through murals. They have helped create 10 public murals in Enid so far, as well as painting other walls and water towers throughout the state.
Murillo evolved his practice from outdoor graffiti to large murals and has helped create multiple murals in the Enid area. They include a representation of the raising of the American flag on Iwo Jima, the Heroes from the Heartland traveling exhibit and the new mural at Woodring Wall of Honor and Veterans Park.
In addition to the individual awards, Park Avenue Thrift received the Special Recognition Award.
Park Avenue Thrift has given more than $4 million in donations to community organizations since 2007, with $2 million of that in the past five years. It collects donations, runs a community thrift store and gives proceeds to Enid-area nonprofits that invest in quality of life missions in the community.
In 2022, Park Avenue Thrift donated more than $362,000 to 26 local organizations, and focuses on funding visual and performing arts projects, education and environmental projects. In May, Park Avenue Thrift donated more than $277,000 in grants to local nonprofits and cleared the $4 million mark.
We commend everyone who was honored. You really do make Enid a better place.
