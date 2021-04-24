When it comes to bomb threats, many don’t take them seriously. They often are a prank or a deterrence to hide some other nefarious activity going on. Some say bomb threats are a victimless crime and no harm is really done, other than inconvenience.
However, making a bomb threat is a serious crime. And those caught face serious penalties. And even if there is no physical damage from an actual bomb, there is certainly damage.
In the case of two recent bomb threats made to Enid’s largest private employer, Tyson Foods, it caused disruption to the lives of the people working in that company, and also caused disruption to production to the tune of thousands of dollars.
Personal damage was done. Everyone involved may feel a little less safe, a little more fearful.
Bomb threats cost community taxpayers. Law enforcement must take every threat seriously, and they expend many resources to make sure there is no bomb, often spending hours combing through a building.
The good news is the perpetrator of the Tyson bomb threats has been caught and will be held accountable. It’s also good news that technology today allows a much better chance of a bomb threat perpetrator being caught and prosecuted.
Additionally, issuing a threat, even over social media, via text message or through email, is a federal crime, punishable by up to five years in federal prison, along with other state and local charges.
Anyone considering making a threat should take heed. You will get caught, and the penalties you pay will be very high, indeed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.