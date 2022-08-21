Thumbs up
We are very glad that Enid’s annual Feed the Neighborhood event returned in person this school year. The event has become an annual back-to-school staple, and families look forward to it every year.
The free back-to-school event for kindergarten through eighth-grade students is sponsored every year by local churches and businesses. Hot dogs, chips and cold water, provided by Tyson Foods and Frito-Lay, were available for those attending. The ballpark was filled with bounce houses donated by local churches. Participants could sign up for the drawing for new bicycles, 26 of which were donated by a variety of businesses.
The volunteers seem to have as much fun as the kids and families who participate. We appreciate the efforts of the organizers and all the volunteers for helping area school children kick off the school year in a positive way.
Thumbs up
The most important community fundraising drive held every year is the United Way of Northwest Oklahoma drive. It’s good to hear the drive has started off strong and is already $300,000 in for an $850,000 goal.
Fourteen United Way agencies serve our area, and they depend on the generosity of donors to the annual United Way campaign. Without these organizations, our communities would not enjoy the quality of life they have. These agencies fill gaps in needed services and provide residents with hope and a hand up in time of need.
Brothers Chad, Jed and Peter Dillingham have joined together to chair this year’s campaign. The public portion of the campaign will open next month with fun family-oriented event at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
We encourage everyone to give what they can when the time comes to fill out that pledge card. No gift is too small, and every gift goes toward good projects and programs or the community.
Thumbs up
An unsettling event happened last week when longtime University of Oklahoma wide receivers coach Cale Gundy abruptly resigned due to his poor judgement in using a racial slur during a players’ meeting.
We still don’t know all the circumstances surrounding that decision, but the coach did something unusual for someone in that type of controversial position. He accepted an invitation from Millwood High School’s football coach Darwin Franklin to speak to Millwood’s predominantly black football team about taking accountability in this situation.
Gundy could have said no; however, he accepted the invitation. The Millwood coach could have not extended the invitation. But, Franklin thought the best way to address the situation is to talk.
Franklin has known Gundy for years, and he doesn’t believe racism is in Gundy’s heart. According to Franklin, Gundy talked about his heart, his passion. He talked about taking accountability. And, he answered questions the players had.
Nothing is ever really gained by staying silent or retreating. Gundy showed the Millwood players that. We’re proud of Gundy and the Millwood team for wanting to be a part of an important conversation and not being afraid to confront it.
