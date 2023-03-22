This year already has seen a good share of severe weather, but as we roll out of March and into April, more attention turns to the potential for severe spring weather, including tornadoes, in our area and state.
There have been 267 preliminary filtered reported tornadoes and 218 confirmed tornadoes in the United States so far in 2023. There have been 18 confirmed tornadoes in Oklahoma since January, so already, this year has stacked up some big numbers in severe storms. Our area saw some storm damage just a few weeks ago.
If you haven’t already, now is the time to start making your emergency preparedness plans should severe weather strike our area.
First, identify a likely safe space in your house to ride out a storm. If you have a basement, in-ground storm shelter or an above-ground reinforced storm shelter, open it up and check it now. Make sure to take out any old water or food you might have stored last year. Have new supplies ready. Clean out the shelter of any bugs or other varmints so you will not be hesitant to race to get inside that shelter if you need to. If you live in a house with no basement, a dorm or an apartment, avoid windows. Go to the lowest floor, small center room (like a bathroom or closet), under a stairwell or in an interior hallway with no windows.
Employers also need to identify safe spaces in their places of business and provide safety training to employees about where to go in case of a tornado. Also, have a plan about what you should do if you are driving or outside during a tornado.
Being prepared and having a plan can be the difference between life, death and injury. And, if you have pets, don’t forget to plan for their safety as well. Sunday’s supplement provides some good tips, but you also can go online and find steps about the best way to prepare.
We hope we never have to put these plans to use. Develop your severe weather plan and make sure your family knows what to do.
