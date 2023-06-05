It’s time to tell the Enid News & Eagle who your favorite businesses, service providers and organizations are during the 2023 annual Best of Enid Readers’ Choice Awards.
Our readers have all the power in making these choices. This is your chance to nominate your favorite businesses, professionals and organizations in the various categories available. The top 5 contenders in each category will move on to the voting round later in July.
The annual Readers’ Choice awards recognize exceptional local businesses throughout the region in more than 150 categories. Nominations will continue through June 24.
Being nominated for Readers’ Choice is important to our businesses. These nominations let them know they are appreciated and valued, and it also lets them know they are doing a good job in serving their customers.
By participating in this year’s Readers’ Choice awards, you are helping businesses set themselves apart. You are helping these businesses reach out and attract even more customers. A reader endorsement is valuable to businesses, and they deserve to be honored. Patrons of business, too, want to let everyone know who their favorites are. They want to see their favorites receive the recognition. That’s why we receive thousands of nominations during this promotion.
The Enid News & Eagle’s Readers’ Choice awards are the community’s longest-running and most well-respected representation of the best businesses, organizations and professionals in our community. While others have tried to replicate our success, there is no substitute for being named an Enid News & Eagle Best of Readers’ Choice award winner.
It’s easy to participate and it’s free. If you have voted in previous Readers’ Choice awards, you already have an account. If not, all you have to do is log on to enidnews.com and click the Readers’ Choice banner on the right-hand side of the website.
As an extra bonus, anyone making nominations in more than 50% of the ballot will be entered in a drawing for cash prizes. Help support Enid businesses by making your nominations for the Enid News & Eagle’s 2023 Best of Readers’ Choice awards.
