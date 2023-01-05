Anyone want to pay less in state taxes? Well, that’s an easy “yes.”
Who is willing to live with less in state services? Accept reduced highway maintenance? Provide less health and mental health care for people in need? Live with fewer state parks or reduced hours and services? Release more state prisoners earlier?
Legislative leaders told business leaders at a State Chamber public forum last month that tax cuts will get a renewed focus this upcoming legislative session.
The issue is, less state money means less state spending. That’s a reality Oklahoma legislators will face when they reassemble for their annual session in just a few weeks. They will face several proposals to reduce taxes, including a plan approved by the House and blocked by the Senate last year to permanently cut the state’s personal income tax rate by 0.25 percent.
Cutting taxes certainly sounds appealing, but cutting spending is not so easily accomplished. Plus, once lowered, the tax rate cannot be returned to current levels without a supermajority approval. It’s how we do things in Oklahoma.
Another very responsible part of how we do things in Oklahoma includes balancing the state budget – something the federal government should aspire to do. Unlike leaders in our nation’s capital, Oklahoma’s elected officials must, and do, balance the income and spending each and every year.
So, here’s a “responsible parent” view of how to handle state government finances in 2023-2024: pay your bills before you cut the income. In other words, don’t make a permanent reduction in the state’s income tax until state government functions are responsibly funded. And, don’t just shift the burden to others such as counties, cities or service fees.
Here are some specific needs for funding consideration before cutting taxes:
- Pay raises for teachers and state employees.
- Properly funding public education.
- Making sure counties are paid their share for mental health services as promised when voters passed justice reform.
- Taking into account the higher cost for just about everything from pavement to prisons.
- Keeping the Rainy-Day Fund responsibly funded.
Republicans have a supermajority in both the state House and Senate, and a Republican governor is returning for his second term. The GOP is clearly in control. But, as we’ve seen so poignantly from Washington, D.C., not all Republicans agree. Even with an appealing classic Republican theme such as lower taxes and less government, the “wants” and “needs” must be balanced.
Our counsel: Figure out the current and future needs – pay your bills – before approving any permanent income tax rate reduction.
