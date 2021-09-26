Thumbs up
Thumbs up to Main Street Enid for the great results from the recent Oklahoma Main Street Center’s annual awards banquet.
Enid’s organization won six of the 13 awards for which it was nominated, including the biggie — Outstanding Program of the Year.
Main Street Enid has done an excellent job since its inception revitalizing the downtown area, and the recent bevy of awards is more proof of what a job it has been.
This is the second time Main Street Enid has won the award for the state’s top program. The first time was in 2016.
The other awards won by the organization were: Holidays on Ice skating rink, Premier Special Event for mover 1,000 attendees; Under Her Wing, Best Placemaking Project; Roxanna Costello, Enid Board Member of the Year; Settler’s Brewing Company, Best Business/Building Branding; Enid Brewing Co. & Eatery, Best New Business; and Comic Con Crazy Days, Best Retail Event.
Thumbs upCongratulations and thumbs up to the 12 men and women who were part of the first Accelerated Path to Wings (XPW) class at Vance Air Force Base.
The XPW program condenses the traditional Undergraduate Pilot Training program from one year to seven months.
In the standard UPT program, students go through three phases in 12 months. In XPW, students complete two phases in seven months. The first phase in XPW is preflight academics where students learn general aviation terminology, after which students go directly to the T-1, skipping the traditional route of flying the T-6.
The Air Force instituted XPW, the biggest change in pilot training in decades, as it tries to fill a shortage of pilots needed to fulfill its mission.
With the first class graduating at Vance, we have to say the program is off to a good start.
Thumbs upThumbs up to the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program and its help for families to receive free internet service.
Families of students who qualify for free and reduced-price lunches at Enid Public Schools can apply for the discounted internet service.
A discount of up to $50 a month off is available to eligible households, or up to $75 off for households on tribal lands. A one-time discount up to $100 also is available for devices such as routers purchased from providers.
According to EPS, nearly all local broadband providers are participating in the Federal Communications Commission program that began enrollment in May.
This is a good program, and we would encourage families who are eligible to participate.
Much of a student’s education is done online now, so it is a benefit people shouldn’t ignore.
