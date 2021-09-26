October 25, 1922 - September 24, 2021 Wanda Koehn was born October 25, 1922, in Waukomis, OK, to Harmon and Dora (Henneke) King. She went to see God on September 24, 2021, at The Commons in Enid, surrounded by her loving family. After graduating from Waukomis High School, Wanda married Marvi…