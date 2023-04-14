It’s always good to have an opportunity to hear from and ask questions of our local lawmakers and representatives. We appreciate 3rd District U.S. Rep. Frank Lucas taking the time to visit locations in his district to give an update on activities and events going on in Washington, D.C.
Lucas held a town hall meeting Thursday in Enid, and as usual, he gave a very informative, knowledgeable and pragmatic presentation to a full crowd at Autry Technology Center. The attendance shows just how engaged Enid residents are with the politics and policies going on in Washington, and we imagine Lucas has had similar crowds in other communities he’s visited.
Lucas has been serving in the U.S. House since 1994. He has one of the largest districts in the nation and includes all or portions of 32 counties in northern and western Oklahoma, stretching from the Oklahoma Panhandle to parts of Tulsa, and from Mustang to Altus in the southwest. It takes up almost half the state’s land mass and is one of the largest agricultural regions in the nation.
As such — and as a farmer — Lucas has become an expert on agriculture issues, and he is once again a senior member of the House Agriculture Committee. He has been a primary architect of the nation’s Farm Bill, and will once again work on the next iteration of the Farm Bill.
Agriculture is the lifeblood of our economy, and as Lucas pointed out Thursday, the most important thing the ag committee does is make sure our nation has the resources and safety nets needed to feed our nation. That’s really the bottom line when it comes to responsibilities of lawmakers when it comes to agriculture.
Oklahoma’s 3rd Congressional District is home to more than 19 million acres of farmland, and produces some of the most wheat and livestock in the country.
During his many years on the ag committee, Lucas has championed providing tax relief and responsible regulation, promoting fair trade and ensuring the success of voluntary agriculture conservation programs.
He is a passionate watchdog over well-meaning, but often nonsensical, ideas and regulations promoted by recent Democratic presidential administrations, such as the 30 by 30 proposal and also the Waters of the United States (WOTUS) rules. He is able to articulate very well how such proposals burden farmers, ranchers and landowners with overreaching and unworkable regulations.
For Enid and Northwest Oklahoma, thank goodness the Republicans are in the majority in the House during this crucial time because we will once again benefit from Lucas’ knowledge and expertise — and frankly his ability to draw together pragmatic solutions for issues impacting our nation’s agricultural complex.
