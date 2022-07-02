Voter turnout numbers in Garfield County for Tuesday’s primary elections weren’t too much of a surprise.
Disappointing, but not surprising.
Primary elections typically see low turnout. That’s just how it is.
This time, registered Republicans in the county had the most decisions to make, with all members of the party eligible to vote in 10 races.
The race that garnered the most votes locally was the GOP 3rd Congressional District primary, which featured incumbent U.S. Rep. Frank Lucas, retired Enid pastor Wade Burleson and Yukon businessman Stephen Butler.
In that race, 7,254 voters cast ballots out of 20,026 registered Republicans in the county, according to Garfield County Election Board figures. That’s a turnout of just 36.2%.
On the other side of the political spectrum, things are a bit more complicated since the Democrat Party allows voters registered as independents to vote in its primaries.
The Democrat ballot in Garfield County on Tuesday had two races, for governor and U.S. Senate.
The governor’s race saw 1,390 votes cast, out of 11,863 registered voters eligible to vote in the Democrat primary — 6,288 Democrats and 5,575 independents. That means the turnout was a paltry 11.7% of eligible voters.
There are many reasons why people didn’t vote in the primaries. However, access shouldn’t be one of them. People can turn out at the polls on election day, but they also have the opportunity to request a ballot be mailed to them. On top of that, the early voting period lasted for three days prior to Tuesday, so people had ample opportunity to vote.
It’s discouraging that people choose not to exercise their right to vote. In plenty of other countries around the world people can only dream of having the chance to vote.
People will have another chance to vote in the runoff Aug. 23. Then, there is the general election Nov. 8.
We hope people will register, inform themselves of the candidates and the issues and exercise this tremendous right we have to vote.
