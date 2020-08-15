THUMBS DOWN
Thumbs down to the report of plans sell and close the GEFCO Inc. plant in Enid.
We’re sad to see another historic Enid firm closing its local plant. This is another setback to our challenged economy.
We also reported the company’s expected buyer plans to retain the brand name, a “substantial number of employees” and some company presence in Enid.
A verbal agreement is in place between GEFCO’s parent company, Astec Industries, and an “unnamed third party” to purchase GEFCO.
BAUER Equipment America, Inc., a Conroe, Texas-based drilling and mining equipment company, intends to “continue the legacy of the GEFCO brand,” will retain the GEFCO product name and plans to “retain a substantial number” of GEFCO employees in production, supply chain, engineering and service positions to continue manufacturing GEFCO products in a new location.
While the current GEFCO location will close, BAUER is considering a GEFCO service location in Enid.
We hope new owners will open a service location here and retain at least some employees.
Economic development folks for our region have their work cut out for them replacing this longtime local corporate citizen.
THUMBS UP
Thumbs up to annual Hanor Smokin’ Red Dirt BBQ, a successful event held under difficult circumstances in the midst of the pandemic.
Set initially for April, the 15th annual cook-off had been canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak, along with many other barbecue competitions throughout the region.
But 57 Kansas City Barbeque Society and 67 Steak Cookoff Association cooks turned out to compete last weekend at the Stride Bank Center. SCA cooks also competed.
Event coordinator Lynne Benkendorf said despite the struggles, it meant a lot to her to pull off the cook-off because all the competitors and workers know how much work it takes to put the event together.
“This group is like family to me,” Berkendorf said.
She said she also owed a lot to the event’s financial backer, Chisholm Trail Broadcasting, and to Enid Noon AMBUCS, whose members hosted the barbecue lunch on the first floor of the event center as a fundraiser for their AmTrykes giveaway program.
Congrats to all involved.
THUMBS UP
Last, but not least, thumbs Up to Jumbo Foods for donating 600 washable cloth masks for Chisholm students.
In a photo in the Aug. 8 newspaper, Raxten and Ryken Burrell, with Patty Smith behind them, posed with a box of masks with teachers and staff at Chisholm Elementary School: Robin Coffman, Amanda Rappa, Tristan Ellis, Lorena Rossal, Amara Detrick, Carole Early, Jennifer Freeman, Shannon Goodwin and Wally, the school’s lovable service dog.
Thanks to Jumbo Foods for donating the cloth masks to give students when school started this fall under unprecedented circumstances. It means a lot to the students and the community.
