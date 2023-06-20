It’s summer, and for many that means vacation time, or perhaps for younger folks, an opportunity to have a summer job.
It also means that some folks with a little extra time on their hands who may not be taking vacations or necessarily need a job to think about other ways to keep busy — such as volunteering.
One of Enid’s busiest and most helpful nonprofit organizations, Loaves & Fishes, could sure use some help from folks who may be looking for something to do or have a little extra time to give.
Loaves & Fishes is busiest over the summer. When school lets out for the summer, parents are responsible for feeding their child one or two more meals per day than they were during the school year. With food prices on the rise, the shift is difficult for many local families.
To fill this demand, Loaves & Fishes needs more volunteers.
Loaves & Fishes could use more “shopper helpers” who can be available in the store to assist clients and show them the options available in each section of the pantry. The pantry is client-choice, which means clients choose their groceries, just like at a traditional grocery store.
Shoppers helpers are available to help clients calculate what their household is eligible for and help the plan meals based on the food availability.
Loaves & Fishes is looking for volunteers age 16 and over. This is a perfect opportunity for teens to learn the value of community service and volunteering. It’s also an opportunity for retirees looking to do some meaningful volunteering.
We’re sure Loaves & Fishes is not the only nonprofit in Enid that could use some extra help during the summer.
Summer is just starting, so we encourage anyone with a passion for service to take this opportunity to think about ways to contribute to the community. Is your passion helping children, the elderly, or making sure people get meals? Or, helping with vacation bible schools or church activities?
If so, don’t wait. Loaves & Fishes and other nonprofits need your help now. Thanks to all the volunteers in our community who do so much to help improve the quality of life in our community.
