With the frustrating developments of the COVID-19 pandemic impacting our daily lives, people are intently focused on immediate challenges: What businesses are open, open with restrictions or closed? What will school and school-related schedules be next week? How can I stay safe and accomplish what I planned today? Will that meeting be in-person or on Zoom? What is the game schedule now?
Seemingly everything is changing, often, and it almost seems pointless to plan more than a week or two ahead.
In contrast, the Enid Regional Development Alliance is planning good things for next year and the years after that. The economic development leaders know we will pull out of the pandemic panic, eventually, and they are actively laying the groundwork for positive news ahead.
The effort began just before the COVID-19 shutdown, when more than 50 community leaders participated in a “visioning session” to identify what they’d like to see happen in Enid and Northwest Oklahoma in the next 10 years. From this session, more than 250 ideas were generated that fell into one of seven categories. Each category then became a committee or task force assignment. So far this summer, committees have been meeting to set specific goals in these areas:
• Retail retention and recruitment.
• Industry retention and recruitment.
• Education and training, including workforce development.
• Quality of life and tourism.
• Inclusive prosperity, including minority business development.
Two other groups will be meeting soon to study:
• Infrastructure, everything from patching potholes to enhancing internet service.
• Enid downtown development.
That encompasses a lot of potential change, potential improvements. Committees have been asked to narrow their focus to three key goals each, looking at the potential for tangible action within the coming 12 to 18 months.
That’s a positive focus, a constructive way of moving ahead even while we seem mired in pandemic and politics. Kudos to the ERDA for initiating this plan for progress on several topics of importance. Residents with a passion for a specific topic can still volunteer to be involved. When the election passes and the pandemic plays out, it will be great to discover work toward a better Enid already moving forward.
