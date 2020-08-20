Celebration of Life service for James D. "Smokey" Burnett Jr. will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in the Bible Baptist Church Chapel, 309 N. 11th, Enid. James Burnett was born Jan. 30, 1947, in Corsicana, Texas, to James and Julia Burnett, and died peacefully on Aug. 16, 2020. Ja…