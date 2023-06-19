During his visit to Enid Rotary a couple of weeks ago, Mike Jackson, executive director of the Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency (LOFT), hinted that an upcoming report on the Commissioners of the Land Office (CLO), might be “enlightening” to legislative members.
That report has now come out, and it does contain some concerning information.
One area of concern is an investment in a local company that buys houses in a rent-to-own program for residents who can’t qualify for a mortgage.
In its report, LOFT made recommendations that the CLO sell its real estate holdings to put more of a focus on the higher returns from securities investments. The report criticized the Land Office’s recent foray into direct investments, where it acts like a private equity investor.
Jackson told Rotarians CLO now is becoming an Angel Investor investing in startup companies which have high risk, high reward.
Oklahoma Watch reported that in December 2021, the land office spent $8 million for a limited partnership investment in Berry-Rock OK. The agency received a $220,000 distribution in the first quarter of 2023. Berry-Rock Homes buys houses on behalf of its customers, who then pay rent in a “gap” program until customers build up enough credit to obtain a mortgage.
Sen. Michael Brooks, D-Oklahoma City, said he wondered if the agency had asked the Attorney General’s office if it had the authority to make a direct investment like that.
However, the Land Office’s general counsel said he researched the legality himself with the help of another agency attorney and two contracted attorneys from a local law firm. Abbott said the investment was modeled after those allowed in the Invest in Oklahoma Act, which is administered by the Oklahoma Department of Commerce.
Jackson said the Berry-Rock investment would not have qualified under the law, which was passed in 2021 under Senate Bill 922. Berry-Rock was only four months old at the time of the investment, and the law required companies to be in operation at least one year.
Oklahoma Watch reported the Land Office’s investments total more than $2.3 billion. It provides more than $122 million for education each year in Oklahoma. Those funds come from agricultural land leases, mineral royalties and commercial real estate rent. Income from securities investments provides the bulk of yearly income from the trust. It holds 750,000 acres of land across the state, mostly in the western half. Those leases bring in about $22 million of the total income each year.
The Land Office’s real estate holdings aren’t subject to property taxes, so schools benefit less from those holdings than they would from large commercial or industrial properties in their districts.
Some lawmakers have expressed concern that much of the Land Office’s commercial property holdings are in Oklahoma City, meaning less tax revenue for Oklahoma City Public Schools. The Land Office increased its commercial property holdings in recent years after getting approval from the Legislature, according to the Oklahoma Watch story.
Another concern is Cimarron County, where schools are missing out on as much as $1.56 million in additional property tax revenue each year because of the tax-free status on the large holdings of school land in the panhandle. The land office holds one-fifth of the agricultural land in Cimarron County.
The Legislature will likely discuss some changes regarding the Land Office and its investments following this report.
Oklahoma and 20 other states have similar land offices that manage investments to benefit education.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.