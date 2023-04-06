As Child Abuse Prevention Month continues to be observed in April, area residents have an opportunity to provide their input on a comprehensive, statewide child abuse prevention plan.
Oklahoma State Department of Health’s Office of Child Abuse Prevention (OCAP) is seeking input from private and public agencies, organizations, residents and consumers.
OCAP is requesting input from individuals, both parents and professionals, who can provide feedback by completing a 10-minute online survey by going online and clicking https://tinyurl.com/yn2r2spk.
It’s important that individuals in Oklahoma communities share their ideas with the state because, quite frankly, most government-funded child abuse prevention efforts are centered in the metropolitan areas around Oklahoma City and Tulsa.
Shenanigans from 2015-2017 by the former OSDH director regarding funding for programs, such as in-home parent education and support, caused communities like Enid to discontinue in-home parent education and support. Community Development Support Association (CDSA) offers family and parental education and support, but not in-home support.
In-home parent education and support programs are highly effective in helping vulnerable families break the cycle of hopelessness and helplessness. Our state needs more — not fewer — of these types of services. Local individuals and agencies involved in child abuse prevention need to make their voices heard about the best way to protect children in our communities.
The information gathered statewide will help ascertain current services and gaps in services, identify geographical areas with the greatest need and to pinpoint supports that are most valued, while further assessing family needs and how those needs can be addressed.
If you are working on behalf of children or know of or are involved in a vulnerable family situation, please take the time to answer the survey. The deadline for submitting input through the online questionnaire is Monday, May 15.
For more information about the Oklahoma State Plan for the Prevention of Child Abuse and Neglect, contact Oklahoma State Department of Health, Family Support and Prevention Office by calling (405) 426-8037, or email Suzy Gibson at SusanEG@health.ok.gov.
