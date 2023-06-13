A case of alleged fraud by a local resident that is working its way through federal court demonstrates just how important the role of being on a nonprofit board is.
The case of alleged fraud perpetrated against two local nonprofits by a person serving in a role of authority should serve as a cautionary tale for all boards and nonprofits or anyone who handles money for a business or organization.
Many people who are passionate about certain charities or projects are often more than willing to serve on the board for those groups. However, with that board service comes a great deal of responsibility. Board members have a fiduciary responsibility to those organizations to make sure that funds are being spent and allocated appropriately.
None of us want to think that the person who has been hired and entrusted to run an organization would ever do harm to that organization. No matter how much we like or trust these individuals, boards have to make sure to adopt policies that don’t dangle any kind of temptation for any kind of fiscal malfeasance.
We know our local nonprofits work hard to ensure that the funds they receive and spend are handled appropriately and above board. This is just another cautionary tale as to the importance of putting policies in place that ensure checks and balances are followed.
Board members must take seriously their duty to provide financial oversight of the operation – whether it’s a church, a nonprofit or a business.
