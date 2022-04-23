Last week’s announcement of a new talent recruitment incentive by Cherokee Strip Community Foundation and Enid Regional Development Alliance opens up some new possibilities and opportunities for our community.
The organizations announced that Enid will be offering up to $10,000 in student loan relief to qualifying employees who accept a job and move to Enid. The two groups have been working together for a few months to make this program a reality.
The fund right now has about $65,000 in it, and it is anticipated that businesses and individuals will continue to donate to grow the fund and increase the opportunities.
The incentive is expected to be competitive. Applicants must not currently live in Enid and must have a two-year or four-year degree from a university or community college or a certificate from a career technology program. Preference will be given to those with Northwest Oklahoma ties.
Communities in rural areas like Enid have to work hard to recruit talent. Many job seekers gravitate toward metro areas; however, with incentives like this one, Enid has one more arrow in its quiver to come out ahead in getting new talent to relocate to Enid.
According to ERDA, Enid has about 500 job openings right now. Many of the jobs are related to health care, city of Enid and Vance Air Force Base. These are good jobs that should attract people from all over the state as well as the country. Enid and Northwest Oklahoma have a lot to offer job candidates, and once people locate here and get involved in the community, they usually find a reasonable cost of living and good amenities that provide a great quality of life.
We look forward to seeing how this new incentive works for Enid employers. Once some of these loan relief packages are handed out, we expect there to be even more interest from companies and businesses in seeing this incentive fund grow.
