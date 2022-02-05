This past week marked the two-year anniversary that COVID-19 has been in our lives here in the U.S. It’s not an anniversary worth celebrating, that’s for sure. But, it is an anniversary to reflect on lessons learned and what we still are learning.
We know that the COVID-19 pandemic is different from mumps, measles or flu. We have looked back at history to see how pandemics and health scares have been dealt with on the personal and governmental levels. What stands out this time is the vast amount of information available — not all good information — and how that has guided personal decision-making regarding personal health.
In Oklahoma, the popular opinion leans heavily toward a more libertarian approach. It gets complicated when schools and work places are expected to provide a safe environment and are held accountable if they don’t. However, government officials want to intervene in those decisions, citing mandates for or against such actions that can be either positive or negative to those organizations and businesses, as well as the overall economy.
What else have we learned? We learned that scientists and medical personnel have made different determinations on the science of COVID along the way. Officials who should have the most educated knowledge about this virus have been puzzled themselves about how to protect against it. That is to be understood, with a coronavirus that is so new and unique. We don’t fault officials for having to change their advice the more they learn.
We have learned that the vaccines, just like the virus itself, impact people in different ways. We have learned that as the COVID variants develop, the vaccines still are the best way to protect and mitigate the most adverse effects of COVID; but that breakthrough cases still occur.
We have learned that COVID will be with us long-term, and we have to figure out a way to go on with our lives the safest and most normal way possible. We have to give grace to those on the front lines in the medical community who are working so hard to help us. We have to show grace to those who have different opinions about their own personal health. We have to show grace to the school districts as they try to handle various spikes in cases and still keep students in school.
The best we can do is listen to the medical professionals. Follow the advice of our doctors. Be courteous to others when you’re sick or feeling ill. The old days of going to school or work when you’re sick should be over. We just can’t and shouldn’t take that risk with other people.
All of us are going to have to be flexible and make accommodations to continue to live our lives in the most normal way and take it as a personal responsibility to consider others as well.
