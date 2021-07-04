Thumbs up
It’s Independence Day, the Fourth of July! This day marks the anniversary of the Second Continental Congress adopting the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776. The Congress, made up of delegates from the United States’ original 13 Colonies, unanimously approved the document that declared independence from Great Britain.
In 2021, not only is this a day to reflect on the freedoms we enjoy, it’s also a day to reflect that even 245 years later, America is still challenged to live up to the ideals in the Declaration of Independence. Just as the colonies came together through differing ideologies and circumstances to adopt the founding document, there is hope that today, we can work together through our differences to realize the dreams of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness for all citizens of our country.
We hope you are able to enjoy the holiday by being with family and friends, eating good food and maybe taking in a spectacular fireworks display.
Thumbs up to fan giveaway project at New View Apartments in Enid.
As part of a long-running program, dozens of free electric fans were given to Micronesian households needing utility assistance for the summer in Enid. Last week, OG&E staff, along with volunteers with Salvation Army of Enid and United Way of Enid and Northwest Oklahoma, distributed 60 box fans provided by OG&E to people living in the apartments. We appreciate the efforts that go into this program that also brings about awareness of the vulnerabilities some families in our community face.
Thumbs upStarting Tuesday, the Public Library of Enid and Garfield County will offer free lunches and snacks to children at two sites in Enid. Lunch and snacks will be served through the Summer Lunch Bunch program at Champion Park and New View Apartments every weekday from July 6 to Aug. 17. Each location will have 75 meals available for children 18 and under, which will include milk, fruit, grains and protein along with an additional snack.
The program is run in partnership with Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma, which provides the food, and Loaves & Fishes, where the packages are assembled. This is another great program in our community to make sure that children who need it have access to healthy food during the summer.
