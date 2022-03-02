It’s time again for one of Enid’s and Northwest Oklahoma’s favorite events — the annual Northwest District Junior Livestock Show.
Nearly 800 4-H and FFA members along with 2,200 animals will be part of the event this week at Chisholm Trail Expo Center. This opportunity and these programs not only help young people find their passion in life, but also provide them the chance to see immediate outcomes for their hard work.
4-H is America’s largest youth development organization that focuses on teaching young people how to lead and build community through well-rounded educational programing.
FFA is an intra-curricular student organization for students aged 12 to 21 who are interested in agriculture and leadership. The program also provides STEM and business opportunities as well.
Brady Bond, now in his second year as general superintendent of the livestock show, said a lot of the kids participating in the show are learning life skills like responsibility and how to work hard and take care of their animals.
“The best part is seeing kids that work hard all year to get to see some results,” Bond said. “You’re not going to win every time you go out, but as long as you’re learning, taking that and moving on and making those changes to be a better showman or a better feeder — that’s really all you can ask for.”
The students have a busy week ahead of them. They will be participating in shows and exhibits all week, culminating in the finale of the show, which is the awards presentation and premium sale next Monday.
We welcome these students and their instructors to Enid. We are proud of your hard work and look forward to celebrating your success.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.