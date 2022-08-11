A couple of Little Leaguers’ actions during a championship game Tuesday has provided the nation — and we daresay even the world — with a heartwarming feeling and little hope at a time when we all desperately need it.
Team Oklahoma batter Isaiah Jarvis was at the plate when he took an accidental hard pitch to the head from Texas East pitcher Kaiden Shelton. The game was being nationally televised, and the hit likely made everyone in the stands and TV audience gasp.
The hit obviously hurt as Jarvis sank to the ground and was assisted by coaches and team members. However, after a few minutes Jarvis shook it off, got up and took his place at first base, all which was caught on TV.
What the TV camera wasn’t showing — and TV audiences apparently couldn’t see — was the reaction of the pitcher, who seemed to be in quite a bit of distress over the incident.
The next thing we see is Jarvis leaving the base and walking over to Shelton, who was holding his head and looked to be crying, and giving the kid a big hug. Then, other players and coaches came out and consoled the young pitcher as well.
The moment has led to the video going viral, interviews on national television and the entire nation falling in love with the moment and the kids who showed leadership, grace, empathy and respect.
Many people are calling it an act of sportsmanship, which it certainly was, but it really more than that. It shows that in this world where everything is competitive and the killer instinct in competition is celebrated, kids still are being taught compassion, empathy and love.
Many of us who watch sports think that opposing athletes have nothing but hate for their opponents. But, for the most part, that’s not the case. These athletes get to know one another and often become friends, even though they can compete against each other at a high level.
These kids gave all of us a feel-good moment during a time of societal chaos. It’s almost like we all needed that hug.
We’re proud of them, proud of their parents, proud of the teammates and proud of their coaches. This is the kind of behavior we all say we want, but too often few of us display.
We can all learn a lesson from Isaiah, Kaiden and their teammates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.