Another library board meeting occurred Monday, and as has been typical the past two years, some of the subject matter created some controversy and public comment.
Most disheartening was an assertion that some of the professional organizations the public library utilizes — the same organizations most public libraries have associations with — just may be too “extreme” for Enid’s community standards.
One board member suggested the library board “pick and choose” which organizations or conferences staff members may participate in.
Again, public displays became a point of contention, with two requests regarding LGBTQ displays being denied. There was discussion that perhaps public displays should be discontinued altogether since they have become a point of controversy or community divisiveness.
According to the American Library Association, libraries are not required to offer space to community groups or individuals for displays or exhibits. However, if they do, they should post a permanent notice stating that these spaces are available as a service for the public and are not necessarily reflective of the library’s viewpoint.
Libraries should have written policies that are content-neutral, clearly defined and applied equally, and that address any time, place and manner restrictions. Policies should be inclusive rather than exclusive.
Until the Enid City Commission can properly address the many concerns that have been brought up over the last two years regarding an activist library board that appears to be more interested in exclusion over inclusion, it’s probably a good idea to suspend community or public displays temporarily.
However, will the city commission address and answer the concerns brought about by local residents against censorship attempts? Enid’s new mayor appeared to be willing to bring these concerns to the commission after his attendance at Monday’s meeting.
“Now I understand why there are so many issues surrounding the library board,” he told the Enid News & Eagle. He said he would be bringing an item to an upcoming agenda.
However, he and the commission better be prepared for blowback from the local group that has been very vocal about censoring certain content — particularly LGBTQ content — in the library.
The main thing to consider when it comes to the library is that there are common-sense solutions that can lead to compromise and better overall representation of the entire community when it comes to library policies.
The library board has brought up some constructive ideas regarding access to age-appropriate books and materials. However, it still is a public library, and parents still must parent their children and make those decisions for their own children — but not everyone else or everyone else’s children.
Addressing what has happened over the last two years won’t be easy or without acrimony. We do hope the city commission courageously takes a common-sense approach when it’s time to bring the matter to a meeting agenda.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.