The Monday meeting of the Public Library of Enid and Oklahoma board provided a little bit of fresh air after a year of emotion and contention regarding what many considered to be activist activity among a conservative and motivated board.
It started in June 2021 when a patron complained about the annual LGBTQ Pride book display that had been provided in the library or a number of years. It moved into combative debate over teen book clubs, one in particular that catered to teens in the LGBTQ community.
This past year of emotion took a pause Monday when two new library board members took their seats, and there was a rational discussion about the contention and divisiveness that has occurred regarding certain books, book displays and location of certain books within the library.
We applaud board member Christina Hopper for asking to have the discussion over whether public displays should be continued. She asked that taking a pause on allowing public displays might provide the community a much-needed pause in this debate. In the end, the board voted 4-3 to continue public displays, and then they also voted to allow — for the first time in nearly two years — an exhibit on LGBTQ History Month, which will be displayed during the month of October.
While tensions and rhetoric have been high, we acknowledge that many good and well-meaning people have been involved in this debate. And, as was noted Monday, while the appropriateness of certain books has been discussed, no books have been banned from this library.
In retrospect, what has happened is that some boundaries have been placed regarding materials available to children. Parents also have been put on notice that they have the ability and responsibility to monitor what their children read and participate as far as library programming goes. But, the library has an obligation to be open and accommodating to all.
It has been a difficult community discussion that reflects much of the emotions and tensions taking place all across the country. However, we would like to think that perhaps the Enid community can turn a page and start to have rational, common-sense, and yes, compassionate consideration for all members of our community.
As was noted during Monday’s meeting, many positive activities are taking place at the library. The News & Eagle has been active in telling those good stories.
We have the opportunity now, as a community, to work on building hope, trust and compassion again among the many different people and cultures who live here in our community. That means everyone has to try to put aside their differences and find a way to work together for the common good of our community.
