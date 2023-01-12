Well, it’s the same song and second or third verse already in 2023 with the Public Library of Enid and Garfield County.
The first meeting of the library advisory board on Wednesday saw all requests for public displays rejected. Two of the requests — Pride Month display for June and a Heterosexual Awareness Month display for July — were rejected due to “sexualized content in a small, public place,” as were displays regarding Roe v. Wade anniversary and Sanctity of Human Life that were rejected because they were not submitted four months in advance.
The library advisory board chairman Joseph Fletcher said, “My personal opinion and judgment is that this community — our standards are that we do not need to use a public space to display sexualized material.”
Well, hooray for his personal opinion, but neither he, nor the library board, are the community morality or ideology police, and they should not be given that mantle. Unfortunately, that is what is happening.
There are two problems here. One, it is unreasonable to require a four-month time period in which to propose a public display. One month, maybe, but by initiating a four-month period, the library advisory board is basically discouraging library patrons from participating in an important library function — one of free speech and exchange of ideas.
Second, we don’t know what books were presented for either of the Pride Month or Heterosexual Month, so we can’t say whether they were full of sexualized material or not. However, we do believe there are books that discuss or portray these issues in a non-sexual way. It is entirely possible that displays could have included books that reflect either of those topics without romance or sexual situations being portrayed.
The library advisory board is intentionally antagonizing segments of the community. And, with these policies, members are not serving the public the way public libraries were intended to. They are forcing people to conform to beliefs of one person or a group of people.
We are a diverse community with diverse opinions, backgrounds, beliefs and ideas. The library should be a place where all of us can explore information and learn, even if we learn about something that we aren’t personally associated with or might have a differing viewpoint of.
The Public Library of Enid and Garfield County is being restricted from fully performing its duties as a public library.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.