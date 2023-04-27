Today’s edition of the Enid News & Eagle includes a supplement about the new Advance Soccer Complex. After years of planning, and a few setbacks due to the pandemic, it’s time to celebrate this achievement and what it will bring to Enid and Northwest Oklahoma.
The Advance Soccer Complex is now open for business and has started hosting some soccer tournaments and events. This special section explains how the project came about and the many options this complex will provide for soccer teams and fans and for the city of Enid moving forward.
We congratulate the Paul Allen Family Foundation and the McLaughlin Family Foundation, the city of Enid, the school district and all participating contractors, vendors and funding partners that have made this wonderful new facility possible for our community. We congratulate Mike Steinke for his work and dedication to the project.
This facility changes the face of recreational soccer in our community with modern fields and amenities. The complex features six grass fields and a turf field, dubbed the championship field, which also includes a press box and viewing stand above. The championship field can hold 1,500 spectators with the ability to add more portable bleachers to get up to 1,900.
Each field is a full-size, 120 yards by 75 yards. They also can be made into smaller fields for younger players. Three smaller fields are available for warmups.
For families, a playground with a viewing area is located near the front entrance. It truly is a state-of-the-art soccer complex that will bring in teams, tournaments and families.
We hope everyone in Enid has an opportunity at some point in the future to go out and participate in soccer events at the Advance Soccer Complex. We hope to see more visitors to our town, more people staying overnight in our hotels and eating at restaurants and shopping in our stores.
The opportunities for our community brought about by this new facility are very promising. Congratulations again to all who have bought in to this vision for our community.
