Normally at this time of year, the News & Eagle would be asking readers to nominate individuals who should be considered for recognition as Pillar of the Plains for 2020.
But 2020 is not a “normal” year. Far from it! For the first time in 18 years, we will not have a Pillar of the Plains recognition at the end of this year
The recognition reception is a valued part of the honor for people selected as a Pillar of the Plains. It’s a time when community members and family and friends of the honorees gather and exchange handshakes, hugs and warms greetings. Unfortunately, that must not happen in the middle of a pandemic. Frankly, it would be irresponsible to host such a reception this year and “hope” people would abide by appropriate public health guidelines.
Faced with the possibility of selecting and honoring people in a remote fashion, previous Pillars honorees decided to skip this year and resume next year when the significance of the honors can be fully celebrated.
We’ll also miss the Pillars profile stories that tell about some of the impressive good deeds being done in Enid and Northwest Oklahoma. But that part doesn’t need stop. This year, maybe more than in years past, people have stepped up and volunteered to help others in some really creative ways.
The News & Eagle would like to share some of those stories — anecdotes that put a positive capstone on a scary crazy year.
So, readers, please help us out. Please tell us about people in Northwest Oklahoma who have done an extraordinary job of helping others. Email the names of such individuals and a short description of what they’ve done to editor@enidnews.com with "GOOD News" in the subject line. Perhaps their stories will motivate others to do good works as well.
Thanks for helping us share some great stories to end a year in desperate need of GOOD news.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.