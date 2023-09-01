Math knowledge — one of the basic skills for all of us to function in our complex world — still is lagging among school-age youth. That was the theme of an Associated Press story this week detailing programs to help students catch up, especially make up lost learning time associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and less-than-ideal school conditions.
That concern resonates for many in Northwest Oklahoma as well as statewide and nationwide. Although some students and even entire school districts are excelling in math scores overall, statewide proficiency tests ranking student scores against grade level expectations show really uneven progress. In the large Enid Public Schools district, only 38% of students are at or above the expectations. The other 62% fall short. Although Enid Public Schools academic scores for 2021-22, the most recent posted, are almost identical to the state average, math education is an area for concern.
Many individual teachers already have initiatives at work, targeting small groups of students with specialized tactics to attack gaps in their understanding. When possible, such customized approaches are ideal. When such tactics are embraced by parents willing to follow through with added at-home practice, good results are much, much more likely.
The challenge with math is the learning process — and it is a process. Concepts need to be taught, and understood, and reinforced with practice, in a sequence. One concept builds on another that builds on the next in a logical path. It’s much like building a brick wall. You don’t just pile on a bunch of bricks, you go layer by layer with mortar and leveling.
No one solution will fix the math gap, and math isn’t the only learning gap affecting many students post-pandemic. EPS has chosen to deal first with a gap in reading proficiency, a very reasonable approach. All schools at every grade level are to develop and share a development growth plan, and those plans may look different depending on the number of English language learners in the classroom.
Likewise with math, one plan won’t fit all situations. But the point is to have a plan, and to share the plan openly, and to work the plan both at school and at home. Then, celebrate the small successes. Regardless of the grade level or school district, working to overcome academic gaps or deficiencies is important. That work doesn’t stop with students and parents, either. Adults a few decades beyond the classroom might find being a volunteer tutor rewarding a few hours each week.
If we want residents who can apply the principles of mathematics and the logical process involved in math to our shared everyday experiences, we need to invest early in filling any educational gaps.
