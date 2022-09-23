For Enid families who have been here for the last 30 years or so, it would be difficult to envision our community without Leonardo’s Children’s Museum. It was through the sweat and tears — and generosity of some visionary leaders back in the 1990s who dreamt of turning an old warehouse into a children’s museum and learning center that is standing the test of time.
Leonardo’s is celebrating its 30{sup}th{/sup} anniversary Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, with some special events at the museum. It certainly is a time of celebration and a time of giving thanks to those who dreamed of and created this wonderful community asset.
In September 1992, Enid native and astronaut Owen K. Garriott and artist Hellen Mary Walker Garriott founded Enid Arts and Sciences Foundation. They wanted to enrich and inspire children of all ages with fun learning opportunities. Leonardo’s and later Adventure Quest were the products of this vision.
Leonardo’s, then known as Leonardo’s Discovery Warehouse, opened in 1995 and Adventure Quest a year later. Since then, more than one million guests have visited from our area, all of Oklahoma, and even around the country and the world.
Leonardo’s has really taken on a life of its own over the years. It was even enhanced and remodeled several years ago. We know that this museum will continue to develop new programming and exhibits due to the dedication of the staff and board who continue to operate the museum.
Enid residents know this attraction is a good investment, and donors will continue to be generous to help the museum thrive and grow.
Congratulations Leonardo’s and all the founders and staff members over the years and today who make this museum a true gem for Enid and Northwest Oklahoma.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.