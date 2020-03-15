Older adults are at risk from getting sick from COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health has recommended long-term facilities — including nursing homes, assisted-living facilities and skilled nursing centers — work responsibly to maintain the safe, high quality care for all of our state’s residents.
Due to this mandate, Golden Oaks announced closing its facility to all visitors. Garland Road Nursing Nursing & Rehabilitation Center has requested family and friends do not visit. And Greenbrier Village is restricting all unnecessary visitors, only allowing staff, immediate family members and companies who deliver necessary supplies or have been contracted for necessary repairs to enter their facilities. Each person entering the facility will be subject to a strict screening process before being allowed entrance to any of their facilities, as recommended by the CDC.
Proactive steps like these can prevent infection, If your loved one resides in a care facility, you should ask about the welfare of other residents frequently and understand the protocol if an outbreak occurs.
With a finite amount of hospital beds and health care workers, social distancing is key. It’s crucial for seniors to avoid crowds as much as possible to lower the risk of being exposed.
If seniors live independently, they need to keep space between themselves and the public. That includes younger loved ones who might be carrying the coronavirus.
The National Council on Aging suggests the following based on CDC recommendations:
• Know what medications your loved one is taking and see if you can help them have extra on hand.
• Monitor food and other medical supplies (oxygen, incontinence, dialysis, wound care) needed and create a back-up plan.
• Stock up on nonperishable food items to have on hand in your home to minimize trips to stores.
As President Trump has said, “We are all in this together.” Let’s use commonsense tips to lend a helping — and safe — hand to older adults during this national emergency.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.