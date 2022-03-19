As we wrap up our editorials about Sunshine Week, it’s important to point out that a long-time goal of getting the Oklahoma Legislature to abide by the state’s open meetings and open records law has met another failure.
House Minority Leader Emily Virgin, who is term-limited after this year, introduced a bill that would have ended Oklahoma’s status as one of a handful of states that allows the Legislature to exempt itself from the laws. Currently, the Legislature can ignore the laws that city councils, county commissions, school boards and other state governing bodies have to follow.
In addition to opening the records to public scrutiny, the bill would have required legislative committees to publish meeting agendas, would have blocked lawmakers from voting on measures while in closed caucus sessions, and it would have opened a more formal way for the public to comment on bills.
To be honest, we never expected this bill would get a hearing. What is “good for thee but not for me” has been the mantra in the Legislature regarding open meetings and open records.
Lawmakers will tell you that with a short time to get the state’s business done — February through May — not having to abide by the law expedites the state’s business getting done in the time required. They believe it will make their job more difficult to have to be open to the same public scrutiny as other government agencies are.
Also, lawmakers are fond of making behind-the-scenes deals and negotiations, which can change on an hourly basis. It’s called “how the sausage is made,” and as anyone in agriculture knows, making sausage can get pretty gritty.
Still, a 2012 SoonerPoll survey found that Oklahoma voters mostly support legislation to remove the open records and meeting exemptions from the Legislature. Also, a recent paper in the Journal of Civic Information found that many states are updating their open records and meetings laws to provide more public access.
There is an opportunity for transparency advocates to work with state lawmakers to come up with some type of compromise legislation that will allow more public access to the legislative process. Also, there is the opportunity for a citizen-led initiative petition process to try to get the laws changed in regard to the legislative exemption.
As we’ve said in this space this week, government records are the property of the public, not the government. It’s time for Oklahoma to join the majority of states that hold legislatures accountable to open meetings and open records laws.
