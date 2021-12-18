There’s a lot to unpack with Oklahoma state Rep. Jim Olsen’s bill that wants to put the teaching of slavery in America “in context,” as he states.

His proposed bill would prohibit teaching slavery in Oklahoma schools and universities in a way that might lead one to think America is “worse” than other nations in history or that one race is a unique victim or oppressor.

No matter how much “context” Olsen wants taught in regards to racism and slavery, his and other lawmakers’ constant obsession on how race should be taught in Oklahoma schools is, quite frankly, an embarrassment. The more lawmakers try to go down this road, the more inane they appear.

It’s time for the Legislature to get in the proper lane and let local school districts in partnership with their communities do their jobs and due diligence when it comes to the education of Oklahoma students.

Bills like this invite emotional rhetoric regarding race that isn’t helpful. We know there is controversy surrounding Critical Race Theory and the 1619 Project, but as James Grossman, executive director of the American Historical Association put it, “it’s not the business of the state legislature to prohibit teachers from assigning certain materials any more that it’s the business of the state legislature to prohibit libraries from putting materials in the library.”

We agree that context is important, but Olsen’s bill seems to attempt to place the issue of slavery and racism in a context that denies the hard truth about America’s original sin. Discussions of these issues should be open, not closed or prohibited by any kind of government action. That is, pure and simple, censorship and will not stand.

Olsen’s bill should be strongly rejected.