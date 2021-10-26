Oklahoma lawmakers and bureaucrats from the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority (OMMA) appear to be pointing fingers at each other regarding regulation issues and frustration that have ensued over the medical marijuana industry in the state.
You know what they say about pointing fingers. While one finger is pointed in one direction, the other four are pointed right back at you.
There is plenty of blame to go around for the chaotic state the medical marijuana industry is in right now. First, it began with the language in the initiative petition that voters passed. The language was purposely written very broadly with few guidelines, and that certainly started the chaos.
The Legislature has failed to adequately find the right regulation formulas for the industry. As Jed Green, director of Oklahomans for Responsible Cannabis Action, pointed out, what has ensued since voters passed medical marijuana has been years of legislative gridlock, neglect and enforcement and regulatory inaction. Attempts to pass regulations in the House have been met with resistance from the Senate.
The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority has had a revolving door of executive directors. There have been questions of leadership and authority from the OMMA, and that has certainly contributed to the chaos.
And now, the group Oklahomans for Responsible Cannabis Action wants to launch another ballot measure to make the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority a standalone agency. Before we go down the road of any more initiative petitions regarding marijuana, the Legislature and the OMMA need to be working more cooperatively together to fix as many of the issues as can be fixed.
Reluctant lawmakers keep talking about wanting to “balance the will of the voters to legalize medical marijuana while doing what’s best for the state.” So far, that hasn’t gotten the job done and has become tired rhetoric. It appears most reasonable people can agree that the inaction so far is definitely not what the voters wanted and not what is best for the state or the medical marijuana industry.
Lawmakers can address limits on licensing numbers, distributors and dispensaries. Lawmakers should be able to address the issues with rural water and illegal grows. Lawmakers should also be able to make OMMA a stand-alone agency without another ballot initiative.
Legislators need to come to the table now to rein in the chaos or face being left out of the process again through another loosely written initiative petition.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.