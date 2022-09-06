Life habits learned at a young age tend to stick with us. The more life and health habits learned young, the better.
That’s why it’s important that several young Enid students are learning the value of exercise, nutrition and healthy habits through grants received from Healthy Schools Oklahoma, an Oklahoma non-profit for improving health outcomes in Oklahoma children.
Hayes Elementary School has recently received a three-year grant from Healthy Schools Oklahoma. Coolidge and Garfield schools have previously received similar grants.
The Healthy Schools Oklahoma non-profit was started in 1997 by doctors in Oklahoma County who were concerned with medical issues with children. The philosophy of the program is “moving helps the brain work.” The program is based on how to do movement in the class as well as physical education.
The grants help the schools purchase fitness equipment and also curriculum and materials. The program focuses on physical activity, nutrition, injury prevention, tobacco prevention and oral health.
It’s typically the physical education teacher at the schools who writes the grants for the schools. Five schools are admitted to the HSOK program each year.
We’d like to see all Enid elementary schools, as well as other Garfield County elementary schools, eventually be admitted to the Healthy Schools program.
Every positive outcome we want in Oklahoma begins with raising healthy and resilient children, and these grants and programs are a way to achieve the outcomes we need.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.