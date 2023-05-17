Education has had its ups and downs in the Legislature this year, but it appears one of the upsides is the education budget compromise that will see teachers finally getting a much-deserved raise.
Oklahoma lawmakers have agreed on an education budget of $785 million in investment for public schools and adds about $500 million to the state formula.
Under the plan, teachers will see raises of $3,000 up to $6,000 depending on experience and another $12 million goes into a fund t help schools that have ow or no property tax revenues. Another $150 million over three years goes for school safety and $10 million for a reading program.
Local educators seem optimistic about the deal that has been reached. Pay raises for teachers is a huge plus, local administrators say. This package will, hopefully, help teacher retention and recruitment.
The main takeaway of this that it has been accomplished because of compromise. That word hasn’t been used often in several past legislative sessions, and it wasn’t being used this year as the governor, House leader and Speaker Pro-Tem all drew lines in the sand about what they would approve.
The education package includes tax credits for private schools and home schools, and that is an item that has been troubling for rural educators. However, the budget package is expected to ease some of those concerns.
Lawmakers have been talking about public education investment for several years without much accomplished most recently. This is a step forward, and an investment that has been a long time coming.
