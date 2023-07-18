Coverage of new election laws instituted across several states has been big news since the 2020 tumultuous presidential election. In recent years, U.S. politics has been consumed by partisan fights over election policies.
However, a new study released by two political scientists has found that changes to election laws — both those that tighten election rules and those that loosen rules — have had almost “no impact” on which side wins.
“Contemporary election reforms that are purported to increase or decrease turnout tend to have negligible effects on election outcomes” write the authors, Justin Grimmer and Eitan Hersh, of Stanford University and Tufts University, respectively.
Many election advocates will certainly be perplexed at this information. While some say the issue of election access is above partisanship, the laws being written or advanced in several states are highly partisan.
In fact, heated debate is flaring again in Congress as Republican lawmakers have unveiled the American Confidence in Elections Act, new legislation that would tighten voting rules in numerous ways.
As the news of this study comes out, many advocates on both partisan sides of the issue say that while the study may be “interesting” to academics, they don’t solve the problem of issues of voter access and registration difficulties.
However, according to a State Newsroom article, the recent study’s finding syncs with existing research on the issue. Scholars have struggled to find evidence that changes like early voting and election-day registration have significantly boosted turnout. One possible exception is mail voting, where one study did find some impacts.
This study indicates a couple of things. First is, motivated voters vote. Informed voters vote. Those who are targeted with programs based solely on their demographics in the hopes of one partisan group or another to boost their participation are likely to not change their behavior when it comes to participating at the ballot box.
Again, we believe that Oklahoma has one of the finest voting systems in the country. Our state offers adequate early voting opportunities and a credible and accountable absentee voting process. Our state’s process ensures getting election results in a timely manner.
Partisan groups and national media seem to be trying to ramp up more fear of voting irregularities in the upcoming 2024 presidential election. Perhaps if they take some time to digest this study, the temperature on this issue can start to come down, and we can tone down the rhetoric on this issue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.