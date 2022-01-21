State lawmakers will return to the Capitol on Feb. 7 for the second session of the 58th Oklahoma Legislature.
We have some words of advice for them: Stay in your lane.
Lawmakers need to stick to their job, which is to deal with traditional state issues such as the budget to fund state agencies, infrastructure and funding education. Those topics by themselves are enough to keep everyone at the Capitol busy.
We see the same issues year after year. We’ve got to maintain education funding so we can have a well-educated populace. Anyone who drives across Oklahoma knows roads, highways and bridges need attention and have for years. We’ve heard for quite a while that Oklahoma Department of Corrections has had issues attracting and keeping correctional officers. The list goes on and on.
What we don’t need is lawmakers in Oklahoma City working to try to fix the federal government. That’s not their job.
What we don’t need is lawmakers in Oklahoma City trying to micromanage issues that are better left to local authorities. We’ve seen lawmakers express frustration and displeasure about how things are taught in schools. But, that’s not the Legislature’s job. Lawmakers shouldn’t try to be curriculum police for local schools. That’s why we have elected local school boards.
What we don’t need is lawmakers trying to tell private companies how to conduct their business, particularly in this day and age whether they can mandate that their employees need to wear masks for be vaccinated. That’s not the Legislature’s job.
What we don’t need is lawmakers trying to push through legislation that is unconstitutional just so they can feel good about standing up for their principles.
What we don’t need is lawmakers who push legislation because a constituent asked them to. Sometimes you just have to tell a person no.
Unfortunately, we’ve already seen many bills filed that don’t have anything to do with the Legislature’s core purpose and function. All this does is slow the entire process down and waste time and resources that could be used elsewhere.
Hopefully, these superfluous bills won’t ever make it out of committee so the amount of time wasted on them is kept to a minimum.
As we said: Stay in your lane.
