It was a wild end to the regular legislative session with Oklahoma lawmakers overriding 13 of Gov. Kevin Stitt’s vetoes, including one dealing with OETA – the state’s public television station.
It wasn’t entirely unexpected by the governor’s office to have most of these vetoes overridden – he had vetoed several bills as leverage for his public education and tax credit plan – which he got.
However, the most significant disappointment to him might be the overwhelming override of his veto against OETA. The governor had vetoed a typical funding authorization bill, and later said he believes OETA is indoctrinating children to the LGBTQ and transgender lifestyle.
"Some of the stuff that they're showing, it just overly sexualizes our kids," Stitt said in April. "There's parents defending child transition on PBS that's being played."
Thankfully, most constituents in Oklahoma and lawmakers saw through this ridiculous ideological and hyperbolic accusation.
OETA is one of the nation’s most watched public broadcasting stations, and despite Stitt’s concerns about some programs that support LGBTQ, most parents realize there is more good informational and educational programming on the station than what Stitt is concerned about.
Public television still has an important role in Oklahoma. While several states are cutting or eliminating funds to public television, OETA remains extremely popular among Oklahomans, and it serves all 77 counties.
We’re thankful lawmakers listened to their constituents and voted to override the governor’s veto on funding OETA.
