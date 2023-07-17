Most Oklahomans would agree that more public transparency in government is better than less transparency.
That’s why it’s disappointing that the lack of funding by the Oklahoma Legislature for Oklahoma Ethics Commission has led to the executive director of the organization to step down. Ashley Kemp has been in charge of the Ethics Commission for seven years; however, she announced her intention to resign amid the Legislature’s refusal to adequately fund the work of the commission.
Oklahoma Ethics Commission makes the rules for ethical conduct by elected state officials, state officers and state employees. It also oversees state campaigns and lobbyist spending.
The agency has the evidence needed to prosecute multiple violations of the state’s campaign finance laws, including from out-of-state organizations engaged in “dark money” spending. However, Kemp said the watchdog agency does not have the funds to pursue those cases.
Kemp noted that the record budget year in Oklahoma for FY24 should have provided the Legislature reason enough to put more investment in the Ethics Commission.
So, why didn’t they? Perhaps because, unfortunately, many lawmakers are benefiting from this dark money spending.
More than $75 million poured into state political races during the 2022 midterm election cycle, with independent expenditures making up nearly half of those contributions.
Ron Sharp, a former state senator from Shawnee and longtime critic of Epic Charter Schools, was ousted in the August 2020 Republican runoff after facing a barrage of attack ads from dark money organizations. Two of the outside groups, Oklahoma Conservative Fund LLC and Freedom and Liberty Fund LLC, did not register with the Secretary of State’s Office or Oklahoma Ethics Commission before sending out mailers ahead of the that primary election. Phone numbers with Oklahoma area codes listed on mailers were not operational
Sharp later received a $500,000 settlement from Epic to settle a libel and slander lawsuit brought in 2019. He said the Ethics Commission likely would have been able to crack down on those groups sooner if it had more resources available.
The Ethics Commission said that each case they pursue all the way to court proceedings can take about a third of their budget. Kemp asked for a nearly $400,000 increase for the 2024 fiscal year, which would have restored recent cuts from stagnant funding over the last few years.
It says a lot when our lawmakers refuse see the value in adequately funding the Ethics Commission. And, what it says is not positive, forward thinking or beneficial to the state.
