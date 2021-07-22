There’s common sense, and then there’s politics. And the two keep getting further and further apart, particularly when it comes to COVID-19.
A group of Republican lawmakers is suspending common sense by asking Gov. Kevin Stitt to issue an executive order banning employee vaccination mandates for health care providers. They had introduced bills to that effect last session, but thankfully, none of them gained traction.
They are wrong to propose such an executive order, and hopefully, the governor will not acquiesce to this non-sensible request.
First, health care workers should expect to follow CDC guidelines and requirements to provide health care services to their patients. They have done so for years when it comes to vaccinations. It’s long been a part of basic public health, said Patti Davis, president of Oklahoma Hospital Association.
Hospitals require vaccinations for their employees for diseases such as measles, mumps and rubella, chicken-pox and tuberculosis screenings. Hospitals often require staff to get flu shots as a condition of employment. Why? Because these are highly contagious diseases and they don’t want to endanger vulnerable patients coming through their doors.
It only makes sense that health care workers should get the COVID-19 vaccine whether or not their place of employment requires them to do so. Not only to protect their patients, but to protect their own families from the biggest public health threat we’ve faced in many decades.
Some hospitals in Oklahoma have announced the vaccination requirement; others are taking a wait-and-see approach. Nurses and health care organizations are actively encouraging their members to get the vaccine, which is the right thing to do.
But lawmakers intervening in the decision of health care organizations to require their employees to be vaccinated is definitely government overreach, and frankly, lacks common sense.
